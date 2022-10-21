The popularity of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and his counterpart in the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, may not earn them victory in the 202e3 election

Both Kwankwaso and Peter Obi have no foot soldiers in about 5 states and 20 senatorial districts altogether

This is because their parties have been unable to produce candidates for the governorship and senatorial seats

Despite the strength and popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, the duo seem to have little or no foot-soldiers in some states in Nigeria.

The proposition of little or no foot soldiers has caused their parties not to have governorship candidates in 5 states. While Labour Party could not produce a governorship candidate in one state, NNPP is missing is 4 states.

States where Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso did not have foot soldiers

The parties would also miss out on some state senatorial districts.

Why Peter Obi, Kwankwaso may not win the 2023 election

Their parties did not have foot soldiers in these states because of their low visibility or a poor number of memberships, which stopped them from producing governorship candidates.

In the Senate, the NNPP could not produce a candidate in the senatorial district, while the Labour Party is missing in 28 senatorial districts.

The NNPP would not be contesting for two houses of representatives seats, while the Labour Party is missing out on 128 seats.

Governorship

The Labour Party did not have candidates in Ogun state, while the NNPP is missing out in Borno, Cross River, Kebbi and Zamfara.

Senate

In the red chamber of the national assembly, the NNPP did not have a candidate for Jigawa North, while the Labour Party would not be feeding candidates in 28 of the 109 senatorial districts.

The districts included:

Bauchi North; Bayelsa East and Bayelsa West; all three zones on Borno State; Delta North and Delta Central; Ekiti State; Jigawa South West and Jigawa North West; Katsina State, Kebbi State; Kogi West; Lagos State; Niger North; Ondo Central and Ondo South; Sokoto North, Yobe North and Yobe East.

