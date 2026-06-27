Opta supercomputer has predicted the winner between African giant Ghana and Croatia at the 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars have secured a place in the Round of 32 following their draw against England in their second match

Ghana have also created a unique record at the 23rd edition of the Mundial, conceding zero goals in the group stage

Nigeria sports journalist Paul Joseph has hailed the performance of Super Eagles' rival for making the continent proud

A supercomputer has predicted the likely outcome of the match between Ghana and Croatia in the final group stage match at the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana are currently sitting in second position with four points, while Croatia has three points, as both teams battle at the Lincoln Financial Field later today.

The four-time AFCON winners have qualified for the Round of 32 before the encounter as the Vatreni are fighting to secure one of the available knockout spots.

Ghana are through to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

The European giants are heading to the match with an impressive record against lower-ranked opposition.

Croatia have never lost a World Cup match against a team ranked 40th or lower and remain unbeaten in their four previous World Cup meetings with African nations (Nigeria, Cameroon and Morocco), per Yahoo Sports.

Supercomputer backs Croatia

The Opta supercomputer has tipped 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia as favourites to defeat Ghana in the decisive Group L clash.

The prediction is based on 25,000 pre-match simulations ahead of Saturday's encounter.

Across those simulations, Zlatko Dalic's side emerged victorious in 56.3% of outcomes, making Croatia the clear favourites to end the group stage with all three points.

A draw was rated as the second most likely result, with a 26.2% probability, leaving Ghana with the lowest chance of victory according to the model.

Despite the prediction, Ghana have emerged as one of Africa's surprise packages after producing two disciplined defensive performances in the group stage.

Supercomputer tips Croatia to beat Ghana in their group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Sanjin Strukic/Pixsell/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars remain one of only four teams yet to concede a goal in the tournament, despite facing a strong England side led by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has impressed between the posts, while defenders Mohammed Salisu, Jerome Opoku and Alexander Djiku have formed one of the tournament's most resilient defensive units.

Ghana is representing Africa well - Joseph

Nigerian sports journalist Paul Joseph believes the Black Stars of Ghana are flying Africa's flag proudly at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Joseph said many African teams were written off before the tournament began but Ghana have exceeded expectations with their performances. He said:

"I am proud of Ghana, and they have made Africa proud at the World Cup. The Black Stars are the only African team yet to concede a goal, and qualifying for the knockout stage with a game to spare is a remarkable achievement.

"It shows that African football continues to improve and can compete with the best teams in the world."

Teams through to knockout stage at WC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the race for the knockout rounds of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape as the group stage edges closer to its conclusion.

The new format has introduced 12 groups of four teams, with the top two nations from each group automatically progressing to the round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng