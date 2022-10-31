Again, Femi Fani-Kayode, director new media of Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, reminds Atiku Abubakar of APC's move in 2023

The former minister of aviation took to his Facebook page to inform the PDP flagbearer that his efforts to take over the helms of affairs in 2023 will be aborted by the ruling party

While reacting to Atiku's trip to the United States recently, Fani-Kayode stated further that the PDP will not get what they are seeking in the polity, no matter how hard they try

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again descended on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the opposition is characterised by corrupt characters, Legit.ng reports.

Fani-Kayode made this assertion while reacting to the United States tour by the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar alongside some other key members of his campaign council.

Fani Kayode reacts after Atiku' meeting with the united States Department officials. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

Atiku met with US officials, ahead of 2023

Atiku had met with the officials of the US State Department led by Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary—Bureau of African Affairs in Washington DC.

The meeting, according to the former Vice President, entailed discussions on the critical needs to seek collaborative solutions to the local issues on democracy and governance, as well as deteriorating security and the economy in Nigeria.

The ruling APC chieftain took to his Facebook page on Monday, October 31st, and wrote;

"You can go to Paris, Washington, Dubai, Geneva, Lichtenstein, Morocco and Abu Dhabi as much as you like.

"You can even go on a round trip to Mars, Pluto, Uranus, and the moon and back.

"No matter how hard you try, one thing is for sure: God will never hand Nigeria over to a bunch of rav*ng sod*mites, filt*y perv*rts, reprob*te devi*nts, malev*lent souls, mendacious characters, unrepentant li*rs and racist big*ts.

"He will not put our nation in the hands of the Cult of the Yansh or in the power of the Botherhood of Bott*m-Lovers.

"He will not put us in the evil clutches of the disciples of Molech or drop us in the satanic laps of the followers of Baal.

"He will not give us up as a sacrifice or forsake and abandon us to the sheer depr*vity and sordid ways of a cabal of fil*hy, disgu*ting, deplorable, dark, degen*rate, corrupt and utterly occultic minds.

(FFK)

Source: Legit.ng