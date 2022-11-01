The Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, has described the outgoing governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, as being worst that the former US president, Donald Trump

Adeleke, who is an uncle to the popular afro beat singer, Davido, was commenting on the governor's attitude of ignoring his transition committee

The soon-to-be-sworn-in governor alleged that Oyetola is not accepting defeat and has not been showing expected understanding in relating to his transition committee

Osogbo, Osun - Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect, has attacked the outgoing governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, for ignoring his transition committee.

Adeleke, an uncle to the popular afrobeat singer, Davido, described Oyetola’s attitude as worse than that of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who reluctantly handed over to his successor, Joe Biden, in 2020, The Cable reported.

Ademola Adeleke slams Oyetola for shunning transition committee Photo Credit: Gboyega Oyetola

The governor-elect’s comment was a reaction to a statement credited to Kola Olabisi, the spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Gboyega Famodun, in Osun state.

Latest about Ademola Adeleke and Gboyega Oyetola

Olabisi reportedly tackled the chairman of Adeleke’s transition committee, Muyiwa Oladimeji, adding that he lacked the authority to toll Oyetola to make ready his handover note.

But Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, alleged that the outgoing governor refuses to accept defeat.

His statement reads in part:

“We first want to take liberty to list five reasons why the outgoing Governor is every inch a Trumpist and even likely worst as noted by Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, an accomplished professional and Chairman of Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee.”

