Nigerians from all walks of life have been sending condolence messages to the country's pop start, Davido who lost his son, Ifeanyi in a domestic accident

Fast-rising political youth group, PDP New Generation, has joined in condoling the music star over his loss

The group noted that Davido and his family members have played key roles in the growth and development of the PDP in recent times

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has commiserated with the family of Chioma and David Adeleke over the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 1 and signed by the Director-General of the organisation, Audu Mahmood, the PDP youth group described the news as a rude shock.

Audu Mahmood, the DG of PDP New Generation condoled with the Adeleke family over their loss. Photo credit: @MeetAudu

Part of the statement read:

“This is a rude and shocking news, and we are saddened by this ugly incident. We send our sincere condolences to the entire Adeleke family; and by extension our members - Sinarambo and B-Red Adeleke.

“We pray that the family have the fortitude to bear this loss - while praying for God's protection over everyone.

“Davido, who is the cousin to Osun Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, did sacrificed his time and resources in the delivery of the election victory and overall media publicity of the PDP New Generation Osun Campaign Council.

“We join in the mourning of this promising boy, and pray his soul rest in peace.”

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Presidential candidates send condolences to Davdio, Chioma

In a related development, the three major candidates in the 2023 presidential election have sent their condolences to Davido and Chioma.

Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, all tweeted their condolence messages on Tuesday, November 1.

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo and presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, also sent words of solace to the pop star and his fiancée.

Ifeanyi's nanny, other domestic staff arrested over his death

Meanwhile, the police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido’s domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in their custody for questioning.

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties culpable in the boy’s death.

Source: Legit.ng