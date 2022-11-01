Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, popularly known as Adekaz, has been declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged illegal drug trafficking.

Kazeem is a popular Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared wanted Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed), over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering,” the anti-drug agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Details later

Source: Legit.ng