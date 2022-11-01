Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader earlier stated that the group will not Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidency

The Afenifere leader said the group stood on justice and fairness and believed in true federalism and the Federal Character principle

For refusing to support Tinubu, Adebanjo said, the presidency is not a contest between the Yorubas and the Igbos

Afenifere acting leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Monday, October 31st, came under criticism for rejecting the endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by southwest leaders.

According to The Nation, the leaders, including chieftains of Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and other associations, said Adebanjo, who had in his private capacity endorsed Labour Party (LP) presidential Peter Obi, was on his own.

Adebanjo is under serious criticism for not supporting Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Yoruba leaders, elders tackle Pa Adebanjo over his position on Tinubu's endorsement

They emphasised that Adebanjo’s personal opinion and unilateral decision cannot be superior to the collective decision of respected Yoruba leaders who were at the Akure meeting hosted by Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also, prominent Afenifere chieftains said Fasoranti is still the leader of the group, adding that any decision made by Adebanjo without consultation with him cannot be sustained.

Adebanjo reacts

Adebanjo, who shunned the Akure meeting despite receiving an invitation to attend, said:

“What happened yesterday was an attempt to split Afenifere and I won’t be a party to that. I can tell you that the planned visit was meant to get Afenifere divided. They were on it about a month ago.

“Afenifere is not a cultural group for the Yoruba, but a body that believes in federalism. Our own position for the Southeast is in line with our belief on federalism.”

Asked if Fasoranti ratified Afenifere’s stance on Obi, Adebanjo said:

“I don’t have to consult Pa Fasoroti over the endorsement of Peter Obi. Pa Fasoranti has handed over after he said he was tired. Will he still be giving the group instruction?”

Adebanjo insists Afenifere is supporting Peter Obi, dismisses Bola Tinubu

Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political group, has insisted that the group's candidate for the 2023 presidential election of Peter Obi of Labour Party.

The 94-year-old Adebanjo disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television.

Recall that Tinubu recently visited the home of Fasoranti, a founding father of Afenifere, in Akure, the Ondo capital.

2023 presidency: Details of Tinubu's meeting with Yoruba leaders emerge

Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, said Bola Tinubu the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, "offers the best opportunity to produce a government that will usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability."

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the group's National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu.

Omololu said the group's leaders took the position following Tinubu's visit to Pa Famuyide Fasoranti's Akure residence.

Source: Legit.ng