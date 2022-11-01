The endorsement of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, by the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has been reinstated and reconfirmed by the group's leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti

Fasoranti, in a viral video, insisted that the group had not endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, adding that Tinubu is their choice

The 97-year-old octogenarian, while displaying mental alertness on the trending issue, said Pa Adebanjo did not have the capacity to tell him not to welcome Tinubu

Akure, Ondo - Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has insisted that he endorsed Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The octogenarian said he remained the leader of Afenifere while dismissing the claim that the group has endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, The Nation reported.

Pa Fasoranti insists Afenifere has endorsed Tinubu not Peter Obi Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The 97-year-old statesman disclosed this in a viral video where he displayed some mental alertness about the development in Afenifere.

His words read in part:

“I am still the leader of Afenifere. Afenifere has not endorsed Obi, we are endorsing Jagaban (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) for the presidency."

Pa Fasoranti said the group is endorsing Bola Tinubu for the president in the 2023 presidential election.

The elder statesman stated that everyone could see what happened when Tinubu visited him in his house, as it was widely reported.

He questioned if Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who earlier announced the endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candida, had the power to warn him against welcoming Tinubu.

According to him, Adebanjo decided to pitch his tent with Peter Obi, and he (Fasoranti) also took his stand, adding that he never spoke with Adebanjo about the visit.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was present at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of Afenifere, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Sunday.

Fasoranti welcomes and rains spiritual blessings on the former governor of Lagos, who presented his manifesto to the Afenifere leader.

However, some top Yoruba bigwigs witnessed the emotional moment, they included the governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, General Alani Akinrinade, deputy governors, senators, Afenifere state leaders.

