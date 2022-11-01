Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political group, has faulted the visit of Bola Tinubu to Reuben Fasoranti.

Adebanjo spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television.

Ayo Adebanjo dismisses Bola Tinubu over visit to Afenifere in Akure.

Source: Twitter

On Sunday, Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited the home of Fasoranti, a founding father of Afenifere, in Akure, the Ondo capital.

During the meeting, the former governor of Lagos, who had visited Ondo to present his manifesto to Afenifere leaders, could be seen bowing his head to receive prayers from Fasoranti.

The development came weeks after Adebanjo, one of the founding fathers of Afenifere, endorsed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In March 2021, Fasoranti handed over Afenifere to Adebanjo due to old age.

Speaking on the development, Adebanjo said there is a conspiracy to divide the socio-cultural group.

He said Fasoranti informed him about the notice of Tinubu’s visit and that he encouraged the elder statesman to allow the visit.

“Pa Fasoranti phoned me on Friday that Tinubu had phoned him that he wanted to come and that he wanted to say he should not come,” he said.

“But I said, ‘no, don’t do that; you are an elder statesman; if he wants to see you, why not’, and I went further to say it is a sort of conspiracy among those who want to divide Afenifere.”

Asked if he consulted Fasoranti before endorsing Obi, Adebanjo said he doesn’t have to consult the elder statesman.

“I don’t have to consult him. He handed over the party (referring to Afenifere) to me over a year ago. That is not the way we do it in the Action Group and he knows it,” he added.

“When he phoned me, I told him that these people want to cause dissension and that he should get out of it. I know all of them.

“I would like you to examine all of them who you called Afenifere, ask them when did they last attend Afenifere meeting and look at all the personnel there. They are the Yoruba leaders in APC.”

Asked if Fasoranti’s gesture to Tinubu connotes endorsement, Adebanjo said the elder statesman did not endorse the presidential bid of the former Lagos governor.

“From what he told me and what I understood, it cannot be an endorsement because I told him to receive him as a citizen,” he added.

“I would like you to ask Pa Fasoranti if he is opposed to the stance of Afenifere. If he says, yes, I’m okay.

“The people in Afenifere — the executives and all that — we know where we are. Those who have left Afenifere, who are jealous of the solidarity there now and who want to cause dissension, that are bringing in him (referring to Tinubu).

“I warned Pa Fasoranti not to allow himself to be put into this mess. I can deal with all of them who were there. They were not there when we were doing all these things. But I don’t want any diversion at this time. Afenifere is for Obi, hook, line and sinker.”

Source: Legit.ng