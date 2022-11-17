APC presidential candidate has maintained that his reason for picking Kashim Shettima is strategic, not religious

He made this disclosure during a meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday, in Abuja

While defending the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Tinubu stated that he has no intentions to Islamize Nigeria as he noted his Wife and Children are Christians

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed fears over his same-faith ticket, saying he has no agenda to Islamize Nigeria.

Tinubu made this remark on Wednesday, November 16, during a presidential interaction session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The leadership of CAN held a meeting with Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a video shared by The Nation, the APC candidate who was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, federal lawmakers, and some chieftains of the party said,

"Right sitting next to me is my wife, an assistant pastor. I cannot dare contest for this presidency against her in my house, because I'll lose the election.

"At my residence in Bourdilon, they all go to church and leave me alone."

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

CAN had initially stood against Tinubu for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket after choosing Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, as his running mate.

However, during his meeting with the leadership of CAN under the new president Daniel Ukoh, Tinubu explained why he picked Shettima and assured the Christian leaders that he won't run his administration on the religious bias if elected in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng