Nigerians have stopped buying branded flags of the ruling All Progressives Congress, according to a flag seller

The trader who has since gone viral on social media said people don't buy the flags of the APC, hence he no longer sells them

The flag seller, however, stated that he still sells the national flag, that of the Labour Party and the PDP

FCT, Abuja - A flag seller recorded in a viral video has lamented that Nigerians don't buy the branded flags of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the video posted on Twitter, the trader reeled out the prices of all other branded flags including that of Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

When asked the price of the APC branded flag, he responded saying he doesn't have it because people don't buy.

His comment elicited laughter from those recording him at the time.

Beyond, the comic relief, many on social media says citizens not patronizing branded flags of the APC, but buying that of other parties is an indication that the ruling party's popularity has taken a nosedive.

