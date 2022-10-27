The Rivers state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress has reacted to the recent court judgment sacking all its candidates

The leadership of the APC in the state described the judgement as another ploy to stop the party from participating in the 2023 general election in Rivers

While the leadership of the party noted that the judgement was dead on arrival, some members had during the primaries alleged exclusion and made their grievances known through protest

The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has stated that it would not be discouraged by the court judgement sacking all its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, October 25, annulled the primary elections that produced candidates of the APC for elective offices in the state.

We’ll not be discouraged, Rivers APC maintain

However, the chairman of the APC in the state, Emeka Beke, while reacting to the court judgement, enjoined members of the party not to lose hope in the move to take over leadership of the state, Vanguard reported.

Beke said the party is prepared to follow the matter to its logical conclusion, adding that Appeal Court would correct the injustice handed the APC.

He said:

“We are calling on our supporter to remain calm and focused. This judgement naturally will not hold waters. We urge our members to remain focused because we are ready to pursue it to the logical conclusion. Nobody will deny us victory in 2023 election.”

Rivers APC reveals next line of action

He vowed that the party would not allow a repeat of what happened in 2019, where court’s decision made the party not to have candidates in the state, The Punch added.

Beke wondered why the court would give judgement to the plaintiffs, who according to him, were not part of the process, adding that the judgement was a mere distraction.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the crisis in the Rivers APC made Senator Magnus Abe leave the party.

The former lawmaker made his decision known on Wednesday, July 20, via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson. Senator Abe, however, noted his undoubted loyalty to the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he will remain loyal and supportive of his course to becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Abe went on to pick the governorship ticket of the SDP in Rivers state.

