Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has again been mocked by Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP

Omokri said Obi cannot speak without a script and not lie when it comes to giving the fact and figures at public gather

The ex-aide to former president Goodluck was reacting to the comment made by Obi during the launching of his campaign in Nasarawa state, where he referred to the northern state as a great country

Lafia, Nasarawa - Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called out Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, for referring to Nasarawa State as a great country.

The former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan posited that the Labour Party flagbearer always disgraced himself whenever he spoke without a written document.

Reno Omokri mocks Peter Obi for calling Nasarawa State a great country Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Omokri, who took to his verified Twitter page to mock the former governor of Anambra for taking a nap at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, stated that Obi could not speak without lying.

Peter Obi on Saturday kick-off his nationwide campaign for the 2023 presidential election with a rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, a north-central geopolitical zone.

Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and some bigwigs of the Labour Party visited the palace of the Emir of Lafia to pay homage to the monarch shortly before the rally began.

But Omokri condemned Obi's statement made by the Labour Party presidential flagbearer at in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

His statement reads in part:

“Obi cannot speak without a written speech and not lie, embarrass himself, or make blunders!”

Read his tweet here:

APC chieftain mocks Peter Obi for taking long nap at Emir’s palace in powerful Arewa state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bashir Ahmad, a chieftain of the APC, has condemned Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, for taking a nap at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Ahmad, who is a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his social media page to share pictures of the moment Peter Obi visited the Emir.

Peter Obi visited the Emir as he kick-started his presidential campaign for the 2023 presidential election in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

Source: Legit.ng