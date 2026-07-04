Tinubu's Wife 'Akara, Kulikuli' Makes Way Into Exam of Top University

A Mass Communication exam at Prince Abubakar Audu University in Kogi State featured a question drawn from First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu's widely debated akara and kulikuli comments

The Advertising Copy Writing paper tasked students with producing an advocacy ad copy titled 'Beyond Akara and Kulikuli Empowerment,' worth 30 marks

Tinubu's original remarks in June urged Nigerian women to embrace small-scale businesses, drawing sharp criticism over the country's worsening economic conditions

A university examination paper in Kogi state has woven the controversy surrounding First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu's remarks about akara and kulikuli into an academic exercise, asking Mass Communication students to craft an advocacy advertisement based on her comments.

The question appeared in the Second Semester 2025/2026 Advertising Copywriting (MCM 214) paper at Prince Abubakar Audu University, set for students in the Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

A recent exam at Prince Abubakar Audu University asked Mass Communication students to craft an advocacy ad based on First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu's controversial remarks. Photo credit: @abujaboie

Source: Twitter

It was shared on Facebook by a page identified as Northern Nigeria on Saturday, July 4, and subsequently sighted by journalists.

The examination question read in part:

"The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has asked you to do an advocacy ad copy with the title, Beyond Akara and Kulikuli Empowerment, with the sole aim of encouraging Nigerian women and youths to embrace small-scale businesses."

Students were required to identify four factors relevant to writing the copy, name three body copy styles, justify which style best suited the advertisement, and sketch the full copy complete with images and text. The question carried 30 marks within the section.

Tinubu's original remarks

The First Lady made the comments in June while addressing State House correspondents after a Renewed Hope Initiative meeting with wives of state governors in Abuja, Punch reported.

She encouraged Nigerian women to consider low-capital ventures such as frying akara, roasting corn, and producing kulikuli, suggesting that small grants rather than loans could sustain such businesses.

Her remarks drew immediate backlash on social media, with many Nigerians arguing that the advice trivialised the severe economic hardship confronting ordinary citizens amid persistent inflation, surging food prices, and rising unemployment, Vaguard reported.

Tinubu subsequently defended her position at the inauguration of a hall at the Emir of Hadejia's Palace in Jigawa State, clarifying that the Federal Government's empowerment drive covered a broad range of petty traders, including those dealing in tomatoes, pepper, vegetables, and roasted plantain. She also disclosed that the Federal Government had disbursed N100 million to the Jigawa State Government to support 2,000 petty traders, with each beneficiary set to receive N50,000 to recapitalise their businesses.

President Bola Tinubu's Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, also weighed in, dismissing the criticism as a "performative circus of selective amnesia" and arguing that detractors had overlooked the broader scope of the Renewed Hope Initiative's work across health, women's empowerment, and support for vulnerable groups.

The inclusion of the controversy in an examination paper underscores how far the debate has permeated public discourse in Nigeria, moving beyond social media and political circles into formal academic settings.

Akara seller gives breakdown of cost

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a married street food vendor from Delta state based in Shomolu, Lagos, has gone viral after breaking down the daily income and starting capital of her akara and corn business.

Speaking during a street interview, the akara and corn seller, Favour Chinedu, explained how much she spends on purchasing the items for her business daily.

Source: Legit.ng