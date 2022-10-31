Senator Ademola Adeleke has again faulted the government of Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing governor of Osun state

This is as Adeleke accused Oyetola of hiring incompetent hands as Permanent Secretaries before the official handover in the last week of November 2022

Meanwhile, Oyetola in a swift reaction, described as illogical and false the allegation by Adeleke, noting its latest move was within the law

Osun state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, October 31st, alleged plans by the incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to appoint his cronies as Permanent Secretaries.

The allegation was contained in a statement signed and issued by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Adeleke, The Punch reported.

Oyetola planning to hire 15 new perm secs, Adeleke alleges

Adeleke's aide specifically alleged that the Oyetola administration planned to appoint 15 new permanent secretaries weeks before the end of his tenure.

The statement said Oyetola was already compiling names of his loyalists he planned to appoint as PS, adding that the appointees might be announced any moment.

Oyetola react

Reacting, special adviser to Osun governor on political affairs, Sunday Akere said Oyetola’s first tenure would only end at midnight on November 26,

Akere noted that whatever action is taken before then was within the law.

He affirmed thus:

“Whatever action or decision taken by the governor is covered by the laws of the land. PDP should wait for their turn, if any and allow us to deliver on the mandate given to us by the people of Osun State.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians as usual reacted to the development. They took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and shared their opinion on the matter.

Olufemi Omotosho queried:

"Why is he doing all this for what purpose? What does he stand to achieve?

Nkem Eke said:

"If those so appointed are not qualified, you can sack them when you take office."

Kchriz Kalu asked:

"So he should appoint your own cronies, let's leave politics Mr man Oyetola is still the governor of Osun State."

Earlynews NG said:

"Peter Obi is going on a tour of University Campuses Nationwide...

"It's game over guys!!!

Kayode Johnson Ogunkeye noted:

"You know what next when you resume office . That's how wicked hearts does."

