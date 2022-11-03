Five PDP chieftains in Ogun were on Thursday, November 3, expelled over anti-party activities and disobedience to court order

One among those sacked from the party is Ladi Adebutu, a former governorship aspirant in Ogun state

The decision was reached by the PDP's leadership in the southwest state after a review of allegations made against the accused chieftains

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ogun - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state on Thursday, November 3, announced the expulsion of its former governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu and four other chieftains.

Other PDP chieftains in Ogun who were expelled alongside Adebutu are as follows: Taiwo Akinlabi, Sunday Solarin, Kayode Adebayo and Akinloye Bankole, The Nation reports.

Adebutu and others were expelled for anti-party activities (Photo: @ladiadebutu)

Source: Twitter

This decision to expel these party bigwigs was reached after the working committee of the party reviewed the report of a five-man disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations made against them.

Some of the allegations are involvement in the manipulation of the delegates’ list used in the last governorship primary election of the party and flouting of court order.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reading the committee's resolve, the chairman, Hon. Akintunde Mufutau, said in a statement:

“After a thorough review of the allegation levelled against them, the panel found Adebutu and others guilty.

"Subsequently, they have been recommended for expulsion and same has been communicated to the necessary organs of the party for ratification."

2023: PDP chieftain issues strong statement against Atiku’s candidacy

A chieftain of the PDP, Chief Bode George, had said that if members of the party cannot unify it at the moment, there is no guarantee that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, can unify Nigeria when he becomes president.

George made this assertion while commenting on the crisis rocking the party during an interview.

On Wednesday, September 21, some members of Governor Wike’s team vowed not to join the Atiku campaign council until the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, resigns. But Atiku said he would not prevail on Ayu to step aside.

Reacting, George said:

“Our candidate has this onus; he said that he is a unifier. If we cannot unify our party at this small level, what is the guarantee that when he gets there he will be ready to unify this country. Otherwise you will be talking of constitution.”

Source: Legit.ng