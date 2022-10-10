There is an unconfirmed report that APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had his convoy attacked by some youths in Osun on Friday, October 8

The claim came in form of a video shared online and made viral by some persons whom the police have described as unscrupulous elements

In a report released on Sunday, October 9, the police command in Osun stated that Tinubu never visited the state recently, nor was there any such development

Osun state - The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has reacted to reports that the convoy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was attacked in Osun recently.

A video claiming that the convoy of Tinubu was attacked in the southwest state by some hoodlums had gone viral online.

The police in Osun said Tinubu was not in the state recently as claimed (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

However, the police command in Osun on Sunday, October 9, made it clear that neither was the APC's presidential candidate in the state on Friday, October 8, as claimed nor was there any such incident.

The command, through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, debunking the untruth, said that the said viral was on the attack on Governor Oyetola Adegboyega’s convoy by ENDSARS protesters in 2020.

Opalola said:

“The attention of Osun State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds and video trending on social media that; Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s convoy was attacked by Osun Youths on the 8th of October 2022.

“The Osun State Police Command wishes to inform the members of the public that, the news/trending video on social media was the attack on the Osun State Governor, His Excellency Oyetola Adegboyega’s convoy by ENDSARS protesters about 2 years ago, 17th of October 2020 and not the 8th of October 2022, as being mischievously circulated.

“The Command wishes to state that, the news/video is misinforming and misleading, which is a calculated attempt to cause apprehension or state of insecurity in the state by some unscrupulous elements.”

Hoodlums attack Bola Tinubu's convoy in Lagos state

Recall that the convoy of Tinubu was attacked by some hoodlums in Lagos.

The near-death incident took place on Sunday, June 19, at Adeniji end of Isale Eko when Tinubu was on his way to his Bourdilon residence after paying a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu.

The hoodlums threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the convoy as it drove from the Oba's palace.

