Goodwill messages have started coming in for one of President Muhammadu Buhari's appointees, Bashir Ahmad, who just welcomed a bouncing baby girl

Ahmad made the announcement of the new blessing on Friday, September 16, on his verified Twitter page

The Kano-born politician expressed the excitement of becoming a father to Fatima, nearly to years after tieing the knot with Naeemah

Nigerians have started congratulating one of the personal assistants of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad and his wife, Naeemah, who have welcomed their first child together.

Ahmad took to his Twitter on Friday, September 16, to announce the arrival of the newborn baby, whom he named Fatima Bashir Ahmed.

Bashir Ahmad welcomes first child Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

What is the name of Bashir Ahmad's child?

The president’s appointee expressed excitement about becoming a father while praying that God would preserve the little girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Alhamdulillah! Allah has blessed us again. Fatima Bashir Ahmad has majestically graced this world on this wonderful Friday,” he wrote.

“May Allah grant her abundant knowledge and preserve her on the straight path and the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet (SAW). Mun gode Allah!”

When did Bashir Ahmed get married?

Fatima came to the family just 2 days to two years that the couple tied the knot in September 2020.

In May, Ahmad resigned his appointment as the president’s aide following Buhari’s directive that political appointees within his cabinet who are vying for offices should quit their positions.

He, however, lost his bid to secure the ticket as the All Progressives (APC) candidate for the Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu constituency of Kano state ahead of the 2023 election.

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad as special assistant on digital communications

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC chieftain Bashir Ahmad has been reappointed as one of the spokespersons in the Nigerian presidency.

Ahmad had previously resigned his position to contest for an APC House of Representatives ticket in Kano state.

However, the reappointment of the Kano-born politician came with an upgrade as he is now a special assistant.

Source: Legit.ng