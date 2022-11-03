FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has once again intensified his campaign following a visit to the Indian High Commission on Thursday, November 3.

According to a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Peter Obi's verified 2.3 million followers handle, he expressed his excitement over the meeting with the Indian high commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Shri G. Balasubramanian.

Peter Obi took a pose with the Indian High Commissioner and other top staff of the commission.

Peter Obi said his conversation with Balasubramanian dwelled on the shared perspective of the forthcoming 2023 general election as well as issues of common interest between both countries.

Obi's tweet reads:

"It was a pleasure meeting with the Indian High Commissioner H.E. Mr G. Balasubramanian.

"We had an animated conversation on Nigeria/India relations, shared perspectives on the forthcoming elections and on other issues of common interest."

