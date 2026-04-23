Breaking: Tinubu Approves N68bn Over New Power Plant in Top Northern State
President Bola Tinubu has approved N68 billion for the Maiduguri Power Plant.
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The funding, which will come through a monthly intervention of N2 billion from March 2026 to December 2028, will help bridge the existing funding gap in the operations of the 50MW Power Plant, which was commissioned in 2023.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944