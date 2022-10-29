The wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential flagbearer, Senator Oluremi Tinubu visited the victims affected by flooding in Yobe state

The Women Presidential Campaign Team of the ruling party visited victims of recent flooding in Yobe State and donated N20 million to 400 of them to help cushion the effects of the disaster

Meanwhile, the team has continued to identify with people affected by the recent flood disaster in some states across the country

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Hajiya Nana, spouse of his running mate, Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, October 29, led a delegation of the APC women campaign team to donate N20 million to 400 flood victims in Yobe State.

According to The Punch, the development is coming barely four days after the delegation extended a hand of generosity to communities affected by the flood in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

The team, which was warmly received by Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, presented relief materials and a cash donation of N20m to the affected victims.

But in Yobe, the former First Lady of Lagos made a presentation of N20 million, stating that the 400 victims should be supported with N50,000 each to enable them to recapitalise their small-scale businesses, which were ravaged by the flood.

The three-term senator also presented the food and household items sent by the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

The women, who flew in from Abuja, landed at Maiduguri International Airport before braving it by road to Damaturu on the 135km long trip.

While addressing the victims of the flood disaster, Tinubu said,

“We sympathised with the victims and prayed that God averts a recurrence.”

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, who warmly received the delegation, appreciated them for the visit and donations.

According to him, the donated cash and food items will go a long way to bring relief to the victims.

