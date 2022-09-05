Nigerians have reacted to a video trending online, one that involves Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the national leader of APC and flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

In the viral video, Oluremi, who represents Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Senate, was seen tackling and threatening the Igbo's

In the now trending video, the senator said that the deities of Lagos will be called upon to chase out the Igbo

Fresh reactions have trailed a 2019 election day video of Senator Remi Tinubu, the wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

In the trending video, Oluremi, who represents Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Senate, had a conversation with some people, where she chastised southeasterners, The Punch reports.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu's video

In the trending video, the senator said that the deities of Lagos will be summoned to send the Igbos out of the land.

She declared;

“We will entreat all the deities of Lagos to chase Igbo people out. Igbo who didn't marry Yoruba, we will inherit them. Given how much we love Igbo, you now want to spoil everything.

"You are not the only tribe in this place, Hausa are here, we accommodate them, 'Calabar' are here, we accommodate them. But Igbo are proving difficult. We will inherit you.

‘Despite the love we have for you…others are here and we accommodated them’ but people choose to read a different meaning to all of the video. This is why education is important.”

Remi Tinubu video is trending

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Some tweeps have reacted to the resurfaced video.

@Freelast6 tweeted

"SHAMELESS act of Remi Tinubu. How did we get HERE."

@Ojina104 tweeted

"She said what you said. If you are not okay with that. Go back to your region! Yoruba Nation Now❤️."

@iamarachi tweeted

"Tomorrow we say Nigeria is one country.

"Igbo, Hausa, Calabar are all visitors.

"Hmm

"One Country indeed.

"Its high time we beyond Language and try to co exist as a Nation then and only then would we progress."

@highteee tweeted

"Which one is south easterners again na ???the division in nigeria is no longer geographic."

@elvoncitas tweeted

"It so unfortunate that a woman that has the Bible under her pillow while her husband has the Koran under his own pillow can have such hatred for a particular ethnic group and still want to be the wife of the president of Nigeria. Except there's no God ."

@kelechi_mbah tweeted

"Una no try...abeg rework your journalism.I am not a fan of @remi tinubu, but there is no big deal in what she said...it was a playful gist...Next..."

@LOUDMONY tweeted

"Igbo people developed Lagos ,Port harcourt,Kano and other major cities in the country.they are the best unifying group.Go and verify."

@victorhabila121 tweeted

"She’s already our First Lady."

Source: Legit.ng