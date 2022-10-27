Atiku Abubakar may yet lose another favourable ally in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria

The Adamawa state-born politician and former vice president has been asked to apologise to Governor Samuel Ortom or risk losing the votes of Benue state

Atiku was said to have made an offensive comment profiling Governor Ortom and the victims of Fulani herders

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been asked to apologise to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

As reported by Channels TV, the kinsmen of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP under the umbrella of the coalition of Jemgbagh Youths, made this demand on Thursday, October 27.

Atiku Abubakar has been in the mix of the PDP crisis since his emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP in May. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

This is coming after the presidential candidate allegedly made a comment profiling the governor and victims of Fulani herders.

The group said Atiku would only have their support in the forthcoming presidential elections if he retracted the statement and apologise to Governor Ortom.

Terngu Ikyernun, the coalition leader, led a delegation to visit Governor Ortom at the government house.

Governor Ortom reacts

While receiving the group, Governor Ortom said it was unfortunate for an individual of Atiku’s calibre and pedigree to make such a comment.

Governor Ortom later revealed that Atiku reached out to him privately but insisted that he must take responsibility for his statement publicly and apologise.

He said:

“I vehemently condemn the statement against me by Atiku. When it got to me, I chatted him through a WhatsApp message, he apologised but declined to make a public apology.

“You cannot undress an elder like me in public and come back to dress me in the room."

