The ruling All progressives Congress is fighting to retain power in all levels of government in the forthcoming general elections

In fact, the 2023 elections is going to be a serious battle between the opposition PDP and the ruling party in the polity

It is evident in the polity as about 24 candidates are set to contest keenly for the senatorial seats in Ondo state even as the party struggles to regain power at the top with the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso amongst others

Next year’s National Assembly elections in Ondo state is going to be a rematch between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC will try to regain the grounds it lost during the last general election when the PDP had an upper hand because of the division within the ruling party.

The Nation reports that a total of 24 candidates from 10 political parties are in the race to contest for the three senatorial seats in Ondo state.

Top 10 political parties in Ondo state

The 10 political parties that fielded candidates are the;

Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples’ Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The candidates vying for the senatorial seats in Ondo south

Candidates contesting in Ondo South are;

Michael Akintan from the AA, and Lanre Lawrence, aged 64 from the ADC.

Others are;

Funmilola Adetarami of the SDP; Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim of the ruling APC; Joseph Oni of the NNPP; Kpiki Blessing Ebitibi of the NRM; and Agboola Ajayi of the PDP.

Those in Ondo North are;

Ariyo Taiwo from the AA, Olaide Ibraheem Rasheed of the ADC, Phillips Alonge of the NNPP, Emmanuel Ipinsagba of the APC, Tope Esther Ajulo of the SDP; Ayodele Olorunfemi; Peter Tunde Omotoso of the NRM; Modupe Adetokunbo of the PDP and Kolade Ayodeji of the ZLP.

Candidates contesting in Ondo Central are;

Olatunde Ojo (ADC) Adegbomore Adeniyi (APC) Majasan Markins (NNPP) Jenyo Ayobami (NRM) Adedipe Ifedayo (PDP) Akinnola Akinyinka (SDP) Fagboro Dada (ZLP) and Obasuyi Afolabi (APP).

Meanwhile, the incumbent three senators are not contesting the election unless the court decides otherwise in the suit filed by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo over the academic qualifications of former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi.

Senator Tofowomo lost the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) primary by securing 74 votes, while Ajayi got 78 votes.

The state’s longest-serving lawmaker at the upper legislative chamber, Senator Ajayi Boroffice contested for the party’s presidential ticket but stepped down for the eventual winner, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Senator Ayo Akinyelure who currently represents Ondo Central at the Senate lost the return ticket to a political neophyte, Ifedayo Adedipe.

2023 elections: States where APC primaries have been nullified

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), risks not fielding candidates in at least two states.

This results from court rulings nullifying the primaries conducted by the parties in the affected states.

Nevertheless, all is not lost for the APC, as there is a window to appeal the court rulings before the 2023 polls.

APC reacts as court sacks all its candidates in Rivers

Meanwhile, the Rivers state chapter of the APC has stated that it would not be discouraged by the court judgement sacking all its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the APC in Rivers state, Emeka Beke, while reacting to the court judgement, enjoined members of the party not to lose hope in the move to take over state leadership.

Beke said the party is prepared to follow the matter to its logical conclusion, adding that the appeal court would correct the alleged injustice against the APC.

