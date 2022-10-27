Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), risks not fielding candidates in at least two states.

This results from court rulings nullifying the primaries conducted by the parties in the affected states.

The APC's primaries in Adamawa and Rivers state have been nullified by the court. Photo credit: @Opetuyii

Source: Twitter

Nevertheless, all is not lost for the APC, as there is a window to appeal the court rulings before the 2023 polls.

In Adamawa state, APC has no governorship candidate

On Friday, October 14, a Federal High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state, nullified the APC governorship primary.

The primary election produced Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani as the APC governorship candidate.

However, ruling on the suit filed by former EFCC chairman Nuhu Ribadu who contested against Binani's rival, Justice Abdul-Aziz Anka declared the election null and void.

Both Ribadu and Senator Binani lost out as the court declared that APC cannot field any candidate in the 2023 election.

The court, nevertheless, said both petitioner and defendants are free to appeal the ruling.

All APC primaries in Rivers state nullified

In a similar development, the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt nullified all the primaries conducted by the APC in Rivers state.

Some aggrieved APC members loyal to the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Magnus Abe, had challenged the conduct of the primaries in court.

They alleged they were excluded from the delegate primaries in the southern state.

The court, presided by Justice E.A. Obile, ruled that the persons were unlawfully excluded from the primaries and that all those elected from the primaries stand nullified and should not be recognized as candidates.

APC reacts as court sacks all its candidates in Rivers

Meanwhile, the Rivers state chapter of the APC has stated that it would not be discouraged by the court judgement sacking all its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the APC in Rivers state, Emeka Beke, while reacting to the court judgement, enjoined members of the party not to lose hope in the move to take over state leadership.

Beke said the party is prepared to follow the matter to its logical conclusion, adding that the appeal court would correct the alleged injustice against the APC.

Source: Legit.ng