Earlier in August, Arise TV journalist Oseni Rufai had an issue with the Force in Lagos state and a video of the development trended online

According to the popular TV anchor, a police officer forcefully took his car over an alleged traffic violation, a claim which was countered by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin

In a recent interview, the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi publicly mocked Rufai, while noting the journalist has not apologised to him regarding the BRT violation

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, on Friday, September 2nd, mocked Arise Television presenter, Oseni Rufai during an interview programme.

Recall that in August 2022, the popular TV anchor has a face-off with Lagos police, for violating the traffic law in the state.

Governor Dave Umahi mocks Arise TV presenter during an interview programme. Photo credit: Oseni Rufai, Dave Umahi

Source: Facebook

Rufai who was accused of driving on the BRT lane on Lagos highway and also resisting arrest by policemen, however, appeared in a Lagos mobile court and was accused of contravening Lagos State Transport Law of 2018.

The court found him guilty of driving on the BRT lane in contravention of the law and was fined the sum of N70,000 and after he made the payment, his vehicle was released to him.

Umahi revisited the case and gave a diplomatic response

The southeast governor when he appeared on Arise TV morning programme which Rufai co-anchored and was asked to defend the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Muslim -Muslim Ticket, replied by mocking the ace journalist.

Rufai had asked Umahi to respond to the question from a Christian perspective and the Ebonyi governor replied thus:

“Rufai, I think I have answered this question and I wouldn’t want to go back. And I don’t know whether the fact that you broke the law of driving against traffic is the problem.

He jokingly added:

“I have never commented about that, you’ve not apologized to me. But let me say I have answered this question, and I don’t want to go back to it, Rufai.”

The video

The video was shared on Twitter by The Cable and it's trending online.

Watch the video below;

After N70k fine, Arise TV anchor apologises to Lagos police on live telecast

Co-host of the popular ARISE TV breakfast program "The Morning Show", Rufai Oseni has tendered a public apology to the Lagos state police command over the heated brawl that transpired between both parties recently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Mr Oseni was apprehended by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command when he was caught driving on the BRT lane.

In a viral video, the renowned broadcaster argued with the officers as he resisted arrest.

BRT violation: Trending video shows Arise TV journalist Oseni Rufai in face-off with Lagos police officers

On Monday, August 1, an Arise Television Morning Show host, Oseni Rufai in a tweet narrated how he had a face-off with police officers in Lagos state after he used the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) lane.

The BRT lane is a high-capacity bus-based transit system that delivers fast and efficient transport services usually dedicated to the BRT buses in Lagos city.

In his tweet shared on his personal Twitter account, Rufai noted that while he is not a lawbreaker, he saw private vehicles using the "supposed" BRT lane without any form of interference from authorities.

Source: Legit.ng