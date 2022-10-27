Atiku's media aide, Phrank Shaibu has condemned Festus Keyamo's response to Dele Momodu’s critique of the manifesto recently released by Bola Tinubu

Shaibu said Keyamo would have used the opportunity to shed more light on the APC presidential candidate's plans for Nigeria

The former vice president's aide described Keyamo as an accidental spokesman not fit to speak for a party

FCT, Abuja - The special assistant, public communications to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu has condemned Festus Keyamo's response to Dele Momodu’s critique of the manifesto recently released by Bola Tinubu.

Momodu who is the director of strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, had said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate's manifesto was copied from the MKO Abiola presidential campaign team in 1993.

Shaibu described Keyamo as an accidental spokesman not fit to speak for a party.

Responding, Keyamo posted past comments where Momodu praised the APC presidential candidate's leadership qualities.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 27, Shaibu said

“Even by Nigeria’s low standards, no serious political party should allow a loose canon like Keyamo go anywhere near its presidential campaign council, not to talk of allowing him to speak for it.

“Of course, we all know that Nigerian politics is a rotten salad. But even at that, I never thought that the situation has degenerated to the extent that we would have a campaign spokesman that will be ill-prepared for the job of responding to constructive criticism with facts and figures.

“Rather than respond to the issues that were raised by Momodu, Keyamo quoted from an article he (Momodu) wrote two years ago, which the Tinubu attack dogs have been using to campaign endlessly because they are bereft of fresh ideas.

“Again, when Momodu challenged him to disprove the salient points that had been raised in the critique of his paymaster’s manifesto of lies, Keyamo descended into the gutter, calling Momodu unprintable names. Such is the way of gutter spines, even if they are dressed in designer wears!”

Describing Keyamo as an accidental spokesman, Shaibu urged the APC chieftain to 'play down his brashness and combustible temper and at least learn the basic tenets of public relations.'

Dele Momodu bombs Festus Keyamo, says minister has deteriorated as a lawyer

Earlier, Momodu described Keyamo as a deteriorating and a busybody lawyer, who is desperate to get an appointment.

Momodu made the assertion in a statement he made available to journalists on Wednesday, October 26.

The PDP chieftain also described Keyamo as a media creation who jumps on anything in order to be in the limelight.

Ortom wrong to label Atiku agent of Miyetti Allah, says Dele Momodu

In a related development, Momodu has faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for labeling Atiku as ‘an agent of Miyetti-Allah.’

He said even Governor Nyesom Wike who is at loggerheads with Atiku won't make such a statement.

The PDP chieftain further cautioned the governor to be mindful of his comments henceforth.

Source: Legit.ng