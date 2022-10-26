Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the NNPP have maintained that they will not be stepping down for any opposition party ahead of the 2023 polls

Rumours have been circulating that Senator Kwankwaso is likely to collapse his structure of the APC or the PDP

However, the NNPP says it is ready to entertain talks with any political parties willing to work with them

FCT, Abuja - Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has played down rumours that he is planning to collapse his campaign structure and pledge allegiance to an opposition party.

The spokesperson of the Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential campaign, Ladipo Johnson, stated this On Wednesday, October 26, during an interview on Channels TV breakfast program "Sunrise Daily".

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the NNPP are said to be open to any political party willing to work with them. Photo: NNPP

As reported by Channels TV, Johnson said his principal is not willing to step down for any opposition candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“No merger talks, well it’s too late for mergers but there is no talk of collapsing the campaign, his campaign, or the NNPP campaign at any level at the moment with any of the party or any of the candidate, that is not on the card yet."

"We're focused on 2023 election" - Kwankwaso

Johnson said the NNPP is focused on the general elections and will remain the party’s core until 23 February 2023.

He said his principal would be going all out as it was too late for a merger, and there were no plans for his principal to step down.

Johnson said:

“Senator Kwankwaso is contesting, we are going all the way, that I can tell you.”

Johnson further noted that the rumours making the rounds are perpetrated by mischievous entities.

He, however, noted that the NNPP and Senator Kwankwaso are open to offers from any party willing to work with them.

“We will listen to any of them who think they want to work with us not us working with them”, he added.

While reacting to the general notion that the 2023 general election is a three-horse race between the ruling party, APC and the opposition, PDP and Labour Party, Johnson said the media had played a part in it.

He said:

“I have told a lot of my friends in the press that you can’t call elections in Nigeria without knowing what is going on elsewhere in the core north. We have made that mistake many, many times.”

Johnson further noted that the narrative will certainly change when the NNPP and Kwankwaso commence proper activities next week.

2023 election: Kwankwaso on verge of collapsing structure for Atiku, Tinubu? NNPP explains

Earlier in September, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP vowed not to step down their campaign.

There have been speculations that the former Kano state governor might collapse his campaign structure for either the PDP or APC.

Reaffirming Kwankwaso's candidacy, the NNPP chairman Rufai Ahmed Alkali says his principal has never harboured such thoughts.

