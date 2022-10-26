The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party has revealed the real reason why he turned down northern elders’ invitation

Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, in a statement by his aide, Ladipo Johnson, said it was the best decision not to attend the interactive session while noting some people involved were not his friend

Johnson however urged Nigerians to vote for his principal in the coming elections maintaining he has the best experience to lead the nation

The presidential flagbearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has said that he has good reasons for rejecting the northern elders’ invitation, Daily Trust reported.

The Joint Arewa Committee had invited top presidential candidates for an interactive session.

Kwankwaso speaks on rejecting Northern Elders' Invitation.

Kwankwaso reveals real reason why he rejected the invitation, shed more light

The candidates invited for the dialogue are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party; Kwankwaso of the NNPP; Peter Obi of Labour Party; Kola Abiola of People’s Redemption Party and Adewole Adebayo of Social Democratic Party.

Defending his boss's rejection of the invitation, Ladipo Johnson in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily said it was the best decision not to attend.

He said,

“When that incident occurred as I stated the other time, there was a four-page press release. Remember he rejected the invitation even before the event.

“It occurred because he had good reasons to believe that some of the people involved were supporters of one of the presidential candidates.

“And he had his fingers burnt before in 2019 by some of those individuals. So he immediately said no, I am sorry I will not be attending.

“And it was based on the fact that we don’t want a situation whereby something would have happened then I start saying we should have said it earlier.”

Johnson added that Kwankwaso would not step down for anyone in the coming presidential election, saying that he is better experienced to lead Nigeria.

“Are the rumours true?”: Kwankwaso finally opens up on collapsing structure for Tinubu

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has played down rumours that he is planning to collapse his campaign structure and pledge allegiance to an opposition party.

The spokesperson of the Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential campaign, Ladipo Johnson, stated this On Wednesday, October 26, during an interview on Channels TV breakfast program "Sunrise Daily".

As reported by Channels TV, Johnson said his principal is not willing to step down for any opposition candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023 election: Kwankwaso on verge of collapsing structure for Atiku, Tinubu? NNPP explains

Earlier in September, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP vowed not to step down their campaign.

There have been speculations that the former Kano state governor might collapse his campaign structure for either the PDP or APC.

Reaffirming Kwankwaso's candidacy, the NNPP chairman Rufai Ahmed Alkali says his principal has never harboured such thoughts.

