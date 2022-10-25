Ayo Fadaka, a chieftain of the PDP, has said that the Labour Party is in the 2023 presidential race just to have fun because it is a used and dumped party

The former zonal spokesperson of the umbrella party said the party has no structure, neither does it has candidates to contest in many elective positions

Fadaka claimed that Peter Obi's party gained prominence when his boss, Olusegun Mimiko, used it to achieve his governorship ambition in Ondo and later dumped it

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-zonal publicity secretary, Ayo Fadaka, has said politicians use and dump the Labour Party.

Fadaka made the claim while appearing on Channels Television’s “Sunrise Daily” on Tuesday, October 25.

PDP chieftain drags Labour Party to trenches

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain made the proposition while reacting to the claim of the Director of Operation of the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, Sina Fagbenro-Bryon, who also features on the programme with Fadaka, that PDP does not listen to the people and refuses to learn from the past.

Has PDP improved?

The PDP chieftain dismissed the claim as untrue, adding that there is a change in the party’s constitution to reflect the people's will.

He said that PDP is an endemic party that has reinvented and redeveloped over time while asking if Fagbenro-Bryon is really in any political party.

He stressed that political parties contesting in the 2023 elections have candidates and structures to boost their chances of winning, unlike the Labour Party.

He further stated that:

“Labour Party came into prominence when my oga (boss) and friend Dr Mimiko used it to become governor and since then it has become a party that people use when they think they have to prove a point politically they take, they use and they dump thereafter. For me the Labour Party is coming into this election just to have fun, it’s not going to make any effect, it can be that conclusive immediately even before the election,” Fadaka added.

