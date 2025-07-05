Nigerian mercenary Kehinde Oluwagbemileke has been captured by the Freedom of Russia Legion in the Zaporizhzhia direction

The 29-year-old prisoner was fighting on the side of the Russian forces against the Ukrainian forces

Oluwagbemileke is one of thousands of mercenaries from third countries recruitedby Russiad. to fight in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces, called the Freedom of Russia Legion, captured a Nigerian national who was fighting on the side of Russian forces.

The 29-year-old Nigerian mercenary, Kehinde Oluwagbemileke, was captured by the Freedom of Russia Legion in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The Freedom of Russia Legion captured a Nigerian national. Photo credit: @iamayims

Source: Twitter

According to the I Want to Live social project, the Nigerian is one of hundreds of foreigners Russia has been recruiting to fight against Ukraine.

"Russians fighting for Ukraine capture an African man fighting for Russia — this isn’t a movie plot, it’s the reality of today’s war."

According to the report, the Nigerian was a prisoner who lived in Russia for four years and was involved in drug trafficking.

RBC Ukraine reported that after his arrest, Oluwagbemileke was offered a deal: join the so-called special military operation instead of serving time under Article 228 of Russia’s criminal code.

What the Nigerian national wasn’t told was that the price of a clean slate could be his life.

The I Want to Live project further stated that Oluwagbemileke fought for five months. The report said the period is a relatively long time for a mercenary before surrendering in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"Kehinde is one of thousands of mercenaries from third countries recruited by Russia’s Defense Ministry to fight in Ukraine. We’ve already published data on nearly 7,000 foreign fighters from 14 countries, but that’s only a small part of the foreigners the Kremlin has sent to die in Ukraine. All of them are cheap manpower, which is not spared."

‘How war in Ukraine resembles the situation in Africa'

Recall that three years have passed since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Marking the upcoming third anniversary of the invasion, the Ukrainian embassy presented its thoughts on the nature of alleged neocolonialism.

In a statement to Legit.ng, the Ukrainian embassy shared how the war in the country resembles the situation in Africa.

“Russia Using Boko Haram's tactics”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Russian war against Ukraine enters its third year, with no sign of cessation from Vladimir Putin's regime, causing widespread devastation and posing significant threats to global food and energy security.

Ukraine, a key food supplier, has lost a substantial portion of its grain storage capacity due to the war, jeopardising its ability to supply essential agricultural products like wheat, corn, and sunflower oil to the world market.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ukraine's ambassador to Nigeria, Kholostenko Ivan, highlighted Kyiv's efforts in ensuring food security and called for support from Nigeria and other countries.

Source: Legit.ng