A man has given an honest review of Air India airline's services based on the firsthand experience he had.

The review, which was shared in a video on TikTok, captured his amazing experience on a recent flight with the airline.

Man shares his observation about the food he was served during 30-hour flight with Air India.

Man praises Air India for great flight

The man, identified as @bklynbrownie on X, shared his experience on his recent journey with Air India, stating that it was not bad at all.

Despite the negative publicity surrounding Air India following the tragic plane crash, he noted that his experience was positive, and praised the airline's handling of his luggage and the quality of the food on board.

According to him, after taking a close look at the food served onboard the flight, it looked 'totally fine' to him.

His review countered some of the negative reviews that have been circulating online about the airline.

In his words:

"Air India flight review. I just took Air India coming back from Bali with a connecting flight in New Delhi and to be honest it was not bad at all. The flight was totally fine, the food was totally fine as well. The seats are decent for economy class. I got my checked in luggage as well which is important. I know the publicity Air India has gotten lately over the news and all the reputation with the videos online, I was a bit nervous. I also learned Air India also flies to Bali as well which is interesting. Overall I had good flight and no complaints. Super tired after 30 hours of flying, hence the slow talking. Haven’t flown Air India almost a decade. My experience was totally fine."

Netizens speak about Air India

@Cyberpump reacted:

"Didn't Air India suspend two pilots today after they had technical issues and struggled taking off?"

@Charlie said:

"Let’s gooo bro flew Air India Business Premium."

@Jason Cung said:

"I’m good."

@maserati_404 reacted:

"I only fly business or first, none of this economy crapp."

@user4596796928096 said:

"I have been on two return journeys and I thought they were good. Passenger toilet habits can always be improved."

@Pikachu said:

"Just came back from AI it was absolutely disgusting no entertainment was working toilets were nasty seats were torn poor condition of aircraft, they don't care about custmer service."

@365 said:

"Went Thailand via Delhi air India worst airline ever proper mahjar masali airline uncles got there toes out aunty's pulling out dals and stuff to many cultures in one plane dammn gna go via muscat back."

Air India passenger shares terrible encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man lamented bitterly online after having a 'terrible' experience during his recent flight with Air India.

In a heartbreaking post on X, the man claimed that his bag was damaged at the airport and accused the airline of providing poor service.

