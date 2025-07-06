A young man has lamented bitterly online after having a 'terrible' experience during his recent flight with Air India

In a heartbreaking post on X, the man claimed that his bag was damaged at the airport and accused the airline of providing poor service

This happened days after it was reported that an Air India plane crashed into a medical hostel, claiming the lives of many

A young man has taken to X to share the disappointing experience he faced after boarding Air India Airline.

In the emotional post, the heartbroken man claimed that his luggage had been damaged during a flight.

Man who flew with Air India claims his bag got damaged. Photo credit: @Ankit Sah/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man shares experience with Air India airline

The man, identified as @contactsaksham on X, expressed his frustration in a post, stating that he had a terrible encounter.

He expressed his anger at the airline's handling of his luggage and the overall service he received during his journey on flight AI112.

Despite flying on a new aircraft, the A350, he was unimpressed with the airline's performance.

In his words:

"Hi @airindia terrible service on AI112 and now damaged bag- at Delhi Airport trying to deal with your terrible service at baggage enquiry. No matter how amazing and new planes you get, traveled on A350, your service is not upto the mark."

Man who boarded one of Air India's new planes shares his heartbreak experience at airport. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

This comes on the heels of a devastating incident involving an Air India plane, which crashed into a medical hostel, causing the loss of over 240 lives.

Netizens share their thoughts about Air India

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments of netizens below.

@Kumar said:

"Shy there are so many people like to tarnish Air India?? they are jealous of its success??"

@Megha said:

"I’ve once been in there, I was suspicious if it’s going to take off thought it could end up being on runway."

@Japeesh said:

"I booked my flight in march for October AI 187 delhi to yyz and it is not refundable don’t know what should I do seeing these videos."

@SS said:

"That’s why I only fly first class suite, I always prayed flight delayed or cancelled then I can enjoy the suite and lounge longer."

@Krishna said:

"I too had a very bad experience traveling with Airindia from NYC to India. Worst food, broken entertainment system, very congested seats, partially broken seats."

@Kartik commented:

"There are the old flights now they changed their planes they have new Airbus 350 and Boeing 777 with the new livery."

@rSaini added:

"Bro I went on air India but it was fine (it was a a350 so it wasn't an old plane it was almost brand new)."

@J.brar said:

"Air india’s ranking has improved worldwide since 2022. Actually Indigo and Air India are on the top on incline in their performance post covid."

See the post below:

Last victim of Air India plane crash identified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmedabad Air India Flight 171 crash identification process concluded with the last victim identified through DNA matching.

A total of about 253 bodies were identified via DNA testing and six through facial recognition out of 260 fatalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng