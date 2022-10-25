The internal crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party is renewed on a daily basis as more events unfold and warring members kick against it

The camp of Governor Nyesom Wike has been given a huge blow following the announcement of former Governor Segun Mimiko as Leader of the State Presidential Campaign Council committee

Meanwhile, Mimiko is seen as one of Wike's loyal men in recent times when the Rivers governor was calling for a fair representation and distribution of key positions in the party

There are grumbling among some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Ondo state over naming former Governor Segun Mimiko as leader of the state presidential campaign council committee.

The Nation reports that Ambassador Roland Omowa was named Chairman of the 441-member committee while Barr. Eyitayo Jegede was named as the vice chairman.

Ondo state former Governor Segun Mimiko heads the state presidential campaign council committee of the PDP. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Mimiko dumped Wike, accepts new position in PDP

Dr. Mimiko has been on the team of Governor Nyesom Wike insisting that the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu must go.

Some members of the PDP loyal to Mimiko said they were confused as to what the position of a Leader of campaign Council means.

The members, who spoke on anonymity, said Mimiko had not given any directive on whether they should join the Atiku campaign or not.

A statement by the spokesman of the Ondo PDP, Kenney Peretei, said the State PCC was constituted by the State Working Committee in conjunction with leaders and stakeholders of the party in the State.

Peretei stated that the PCC would be inaugurated on Thursday, October 27.

According to the statement:

“The party wishes to express its satisfaction and confidence in the calibre of members of the Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council and their ability to deliver Ondo State for Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa and all other candidates of the PDP in next year’s general elections.

“To rescue, redirect and rebuild Nigeria is a task that must be done.”

