Sources say the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has decided to support Tinubu's presidential bid ahead of the 2023 general election

Wike allegedly went for Tinubu with the belief that the APC presidential candidate's chances are brighter than that of the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi

The Rivers governor and four other colleagues known as G5 Governors are not backing the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, due to the unresolved crisis in the party

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has allegedly resolved to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Punch cited anonymous sources as saying that Governor Wike chose Tinubu after withdrawing his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Sources claim Governor Wike has resolved to support APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

According to the sources, Wike resolved to support Tinubu, believing his chances were brighter than that of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

They added that Wike would remain a member of the PDP but would mobilise support for Tinubu in Rivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2023 presidency: possibility of Wike backing Tinubu can't be ruled out, Ortom's associate says

Speaking on the development, a close associate of Governor Samuel Ortom said the possibility of Wike working with Tinubu should not be ruled out.

The Punch quoted the unnamed Otom's associate as saying:

“Governor Wike is passionate about the presidency moving to the South in 2023. If you have ever been in a meeting where he made this argument, you will understand this. It is difficult to convince him that there is an alternative to a southern presidency.

"He supported the North in 2019 by openly backing the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal. He expected the favour to be returned to the South this time but that did not happen.

“It is a shame that Ayu, who should have quietly resigned to assuage the fears of these leaders, is sitting tight. Maybe Wike has chosen to demonstrate to everyone that he means business. If Ayu is staying on and Atiku is not ready to do anything about it, I think Wike will support Tinubu. One thing is certain, he will not leave the PDP.”

G5 Governors: Wike and the PDP crisis

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Wike and his counterparts in Oyo, Benue, Abia and Enugu states named G5 Governors have made it clear they won't back Atiku if the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, does not vacate the seat for a southerner.

While the PDP continually says reconciliation talks are ongoing, the crisis has remained unresolved even as the 2023 general election draws closer.

Source: Legit.ng