The leadership of Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former House of Representatives member representing Aba North and South federal constituency, Uzo Azubuike, from the party.

Also suspended was a former commissioner for Finance Mr. Obinna Oriaku.

APC suspends two Abia chieftains for anti-party activities. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Azubuike, also a former commissioner for Agriculture in the state under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration before defecting to the APC and his finance counterpart, who equally joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were suspended by the APC for anti-party activities.

A statement the party issued for their expulsion said it wielded the big stick against the two members, “following reports of acts of disobedience and negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party, unrepentant as well as their un-remorseful attitude despite warnings for them to abide by the party’s constitution.”

The party warned other people engaging in such act to desist or face the full wrath of its constitution.

The suspended members react

Responding to the suspension, Oriaku in a chat with The Nation, said:

“APC has a process of disciplining members, who engage in anti-party activities.

“From the letter or mail, Oriaku was not accused of any tangible thing, just as he was not invited or written on any matter at all.

“His only crime is that he is in court over the authentic governorship candidate of the party in Abia State.”

Source: Legit.ng