The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been accused of some financial recklessness

The allegations against the chairman were laid by the staff of the party who also decried the none payment of their salaries since September

Sources within the party alleged that the chairman approved undue housing and vehicle allowances for members of the party's national working committee

The staff of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have decried the non-payment of their salaries by the leadership of the party.

The Punch reports that the staff of the party became aggrieved after approval of housing and vehicle allowances for members of the APC national working committee despite the fact that they were being owed their September salaries as of Saturday, October 29.

APC workers have called for an investigation of the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu. Photo: APC

Source: Twitter

While the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, claimed that the issue of staff salaries was being addressed, he said that the delay was a result of an ‘internal mechanism.’

In addition, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, had replaced six departmental directors who were suspended at the national secretariat.

The affected directors were Anietie Offong (Welfare); Bartholomew Ugwoke (Research); Abubakar Suleiman (Finance); Dr Suleiman Abubakar (Administration); Salisu Dambatta (Publicity) and Dare Oketade, (Head of Legal).

Also, there had been reports of the replacement of the dismissed staff with others by the party chairman who said that the move was to sanitise the system.

Adamu in his defence also denied allegations that he was focused on appointing his allies and associates into the listed positions.

Also protesting their removal, a former director of administration of the party, Abubakar Suleiman, accused the APC's NWC led by the national chairman of failing to disclose their sin before forcing them into ‘compulsory annual leave’.

Suleiman claimed that Adamu lied and that the secretariat was in good hands before his resumption of duty as the national chairman

He said:

“As directors, we didn’t approve anything. Our job was to implement. If the party feels otherwise, let the EFCC or other anti-corruption body be invited to investigate the APC accounts, including the secret ones being operated by the party leadership.”

In addition to the approval of allowances for the NWC, sources said that the members of the committee also paid themselves four-year benefits.

The source said:

“Adamu and the NWC members have paid themselves four-year allowances upfront. Of course, they are doing this because they know many of them can’t stay long in that secretariat and it is unfortunate many people are afraid to talk about it.

“We made N39bn just from the sale of forms at the convention, you won’t believe that by September (last month), the party leadership spent over N20bn out of it."

Source: Legit.ng