Labour Party's flag bearer, Peter Obi, visited victims of the flood in Kogi and Taraba states on Tuesday, October 25

The former Anambra state governor said he was in the states to sympathise with these flood victims

Obi noted that he reassured them of his firm support to them, especially in these challenging times

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, October 25, was in two different states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Obi had attended a women's event at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja before leaving for Kogi state where he visited victims of the flood which has ravaged various communities in the state and other states across the country.

Peter Obi was in Taraba and Kogi state to sympathise with the victims of the flooding in both states. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

However, shortly after visiting the victims in Kogi, Obi was spotted on a boat in Taraba state where he went to assess the level of damage caused by the flood in the state.

A Twitter post by the former governor of Anambra state said that he was also in Taraba state to sympathise with victims of the floods.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obi tweeted:

"‌Today, I was in Taraba State to assess the level of damage caused by the flood, and also to interact and sympathize with the flood victims.

"I reassured them of our firm support to them, especially in these challenging times. - PO."

Peter Obi says Nigeria is collapsing, opens up about those who would suffer more should Nigeria get it wrong

Peter Obi had earlier called on Nigerian women to ensure that they make the right decisions at the polls in 2023.

Obi said this while addressing the women at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event in Abuja.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate also warned that women are always at the receiving end of bad governance.

'We must make a statement come 2023,' Obidients react to Governor Obaseki's comment on running out of steam

Members of the Obidient movement have promised to ensure the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate wins the election.

The Obidients were reacting to a statement made by the Edo state governor who said they would run out of steam before the elections.

Obi's supporters also encouraged their colleagues to ensure they make efforts to collect their PVCs from INEC offices ahead of the 2023 elections.

Source: Legit.ng