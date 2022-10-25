Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday, October 24, revealed what he intends to do with the national award and honour President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on him recently.

The Rivers state governor stated that he will use the award to campaign in the 2023 general elections, Punch reports.

Wike made this remark during a dinner/reception in his honour to celebrate the ‘Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery’ organised in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

However, Wike admitted that the feat his administration has achieved especially in terms of infrastructure were made possible by the backing he received from the state.

He said:

“We must all work together. Traditional rulers, help Rivers State to move forward. Contractors, all of you should help Rivers State so that Rivers State can be what it used to be, the foundation Dr. Peter Odili laid.

“So I thank all of you, and I dedicate this award to God Almighty and to all of you who have prayed for us to achieve what we have achieved. The award is not to me. It is to all of you."

Wike went on to state he is ready to challenge the ruling party (the All Progressives Congeess) during the 2023 governorship election in the state wiuth the award as evidence of his good works.

His words:

"I feel proud to say if the ruling party can say you have done well, who is that person? Let them come and campaign here.

“Bring your report card. I will bring the award and the certificate. President Buhari said I have done well.”

