The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, inaugurated a Juma’at Mosque on his 66th birthday.

Kwankwaso shared pictures from the event on his Twitter handle on Saturday, October 22.

NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso inaugurated a Mosque on his 66th Birthday. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The presidential hopeful noted that he built the Mosque in honour of his late parents.

He tweeted:

“Yesterday, in commemoration of my 66th birth anniversary, I commissioned a Juma’at Mosque I built in honor of my late parents, in Kano.”

Meanwhile, the new Jumaat mosque, with a capacity to contain over two thousand worshipers.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Lukman Labaran wrote:

"May Allah Continue to bless your life sir....I Pray Allah to grant you victory over Incoming general Election."

Nicky Becky said:

"Happy birthday."

Ogochukwu Okoli wrote:

"Happy belated birthday sir."

Aliyu Hussein said:

"Thank you. But Atiku is coming."

Yusuf Akorede prayed:

"Happy birthday our man may allah make your wish come to pass over the upcoming general election g."

Hanni Moh'd Shantali stated:

"Happy birthday MADUGU."

