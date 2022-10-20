Nigerian governors are not relenting in their efforts to see that the country grow and sell its own products to its people at reasonable rates considering the present economic realities

This is one feat the governor of Cross River, Professor Benedict Ayade has achieved and its people would enjoy going forward

The made-in-Cross River noodles which was unveiled by Governor Ayade and confirmed through a post shared on his Facebook page will hit the market soon

The governor of Cross River, Professor Benedict Ayade, has disclosed that made-in-Cross River noodles will soon hit the market.

Ayade made this known in a post shared on his Facebook post on Thursday, October 20.

Governor Ayade unveils Cross River Noodles, to hit the market soon. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos of the noodles, Ayade wrote:

“Cross River Noodles to hit market soon.”

The post which was accompanied by photos has gathered massive reactions from Nigerians online.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Ferdinand Anake said:

"Moving from consumption to production, kudos to governor Ayade."

Frank Frank wrote:

"Engineer Ayede don turn to food nutritionist, market of calaber indomie."

Diana Diana said:

"Good."

Ogundipe Nathaniel Kanmi noted:

"But Ikpeazu will b distributing Ogbono and Eba Eke Ogbonna can you see working Gomina?

Kels Godwin said:

"Good at least it will be cheaper than Indomie noodles."

Source: Legit.ng