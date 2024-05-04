Nigerian skit maker Nasboi was recently on Moet Abebe and TolaniBaj's Bahd and Boujee's podcast

While on the show, Nasboi revealed just how lucrative skit making and content creation could be when channelled well

He gave special recognition to some of his colleagues like Broda Shaggi and Cute Abiola, noting that these guys were master skit makers who make truckloads of money off their contents

Nigerian skit maker turned singer Nasiru Lawal Micheal, better known as Nasboi, was recently on Moet Abebe and TolaniBaj's podcast, where he spoke about various topics.

An excerpt from the interview showed Nasboi speaking about skit making and how lucrative it could be compared to being a "Yahoo Boy", and this has sparked reactions online.

In the viral clip, Nasboi revealed that some skit makers make as much as $33k a month off a video on Facebook.

The singer noted that as popular as he is, he isn't anywhere close to being among the highest earners in the skit-making industry.

Nasboi talks about dealing with depression

During the conversation with Moet and TolaniBaj, the content creator also shared that skit-making could be challenging.

Nasboi said he thinks about the next video he has to shoot almost every day of his life. He noted that this constant pressure affected him, making him fall in and out of depression.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a similar story about Mark Angel, who revealed how much he makes from his skits monthly.

Watch the viral clip below:

Nasboi's revelation stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nasboi's video below:

@Oforma19:

"Skit don turn blood money."

@Blaqk_Gold:

"That makes much sense now. Instablog will post a Nigerian skit maker whose target audience is outside Nigeria, makes money off their impressions and is unknown in his home country. We will be questioning the source of income, crazy!"

@Tonia_dimma:

"That is why they can do anything just to create content and get plenty views."

@chris573694:

"U again, tell us hw much u make."

@ifilia_:

"Facebook is where d real money is if you have audience all parents use facebook so just imagine the views."

@tiyopeeblack:

"Are this people paying tax?"

@Bigmadu420:

"This guy na yahoo guy I know am."

@Ghosttmbg:

"Na untouchable jor."

@LambOjo_Mojola:

"Na don jazzy Mr influencer."

