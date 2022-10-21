There is uproar within the CAN as some officials of the Christian body made the APC presidential campaign council list

Interestingly, the officials listed in the campaign council will vacate their positions in the association in a few days time

The current personal assistant to the CAN chairman was one of those listed in the ruling party's presidential campaign team

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has distanced himself from the just released amended presidential campaign list of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The CAN president in a statement he personally signed, expressed shock that the amended presidential campaign list of the APC has the names of some officials of the association.

The APC campaign team will be inaugurated by President Buhari on Friday, October 21. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

He said such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

Archbishop Okoh said a full-scale investigation had commenced ascertaining how the officials of CAN became partisan politicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“My attention as president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured.

“Such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.

“I want to use this medium to assure all Christians in Nigeria and the general public that since I received the news, I have commenced a full investigation into how the officials got involved in overt partisanship.

“At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God.

“On a final note, I urge the general public to be calm while we collectively work to entrench a culture of inclusion and respect for our religious diversities in our political leadership.”

APC campaign team: Lagos chairman, assistant general secretary, others make list

Punch newspaper reports that serious tension engulfed CAN with the surprise appearance of about eight members opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket on the list of the presidential campaign council of the APC.

Among them are assistant general secretary of CAN, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, who was recruited as assistant coordinator; Lagos state chairman, Stephen Adegbite (member); director of legal and public affairs, Comfort Chigbue (member).

Others are Testimony Onifade, former personal assistant to immediate past CAN president, Samson Ayokunle (member), Victor Ivoke, Personal Assistant to Okoh, CAN former director of legal and public affairs, Kwamkur Samuel (member), and Prof. Para-Mallam (member).

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president, says Imulomen

Meanwhile, Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Chris Imulomen has declared that the challenges facing Nigeria are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle.

According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of his or her career to lead the country out of her current doldrums.

He made the comment during a meeting with stakeholders of the Accord Party in Kano state.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng