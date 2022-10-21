The APC has lost one of its prominent members in Niger state, Ibrahim Ebbo, ahead of the 2023 general election

Ebbo who is a former member of the House of Representatives said he left the APC due to his personal conviction

Though the former lawmaker has not revealed his next political move, there are indications that he may be heading to the PDP

Minna, Niger state - Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Lapai/Agaie Federal Constituency, has dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state.

Ebbo has also tendered his resignation letter to the Chairman of Ebbo/Gbacinku Ward, Lapai local government area of the state.

Ibrahim Ebbo, a former Rep member from Niger state, has dumped the APC. Photo credit: Hon Ibrahim Abdul Ebbo

Source: Facebook

Though the former APC chieftain did not disclose the next party he is going to, there are strong indications that he may join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lere Olayinka, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, claimed in a Facebook post that Ebbo has joined the main opposition party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ebbo's resignation letter reads in part:

“I write to forward herewith my resignation letter as a member of the All Progressives Congress APC with immediate effect”.

Why I am leaving the APC, Ebbo reveals

The former federal lawmaker said his decision to leave the APC is primarily as a result of his personal conviction, arising from his general observations around the party at all levels.

"It’s expedient to show my unquantifiable appreciation to the Leadership of the Party at the WARD through to the NATIONAL level for the opportunities availed me while I served as a member of the State Caucus Committee and State Executive Committee respectively.

"Indeed a difficult decision at this crucial period but it’s the best option for me at the moment," the resignation letter reads further.

Lawmaker Representing Atiku's constituency in Adamawa dumps PDP

In another related report, Hammatukur Yattasuri, the majority leader of the Adamawa state House of Assembly, has defected from the PDP to the New Nigeria Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Yattasuri said he defected to the NNPP to serve his people better.

The lawmaker promised to ensure more dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency if elected as a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of his new party.

Source: Legit.ng