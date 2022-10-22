In the buildup of the 2023 election, the ruling APC has addressed the name of prominent persons missing on the Tinubu-Shettima campaign list, especially, VP Yemi Osinabjo's wife

In a fresh statement, the APC women leader disclosed that although Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo was not on the campaign list, but she is doing background work

Interestingly, the name of the VP Yemi Osinbajo was not included in the list and it raised questions earlier from concerned individuals in the polity but the party addressed it recently

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the wife of the vice president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, was not excluded from the presidential campaign team of the party.

The ruling party had on Saturday, October 1 announced the composition of the women’s campaign train led by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari; wife of its presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; and the wife its vice presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima.

APC says Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo is not excluded from the Tinubu-Shettima campaign team. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, is working for the APC campaign team, Dr Betta Edu says

The campaign list which contained the names of 944 high-profile women and was tagged ‘Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team,’ had Mrs Buhari as grand patron, and Tinubu, a three-term senator, as chairman, with the name of Mrs Dolapo missing.

But speaking in an interview with The Punch, the national women leader of the APC, Dr Betta Edu, said the vice president’s wife was playing a prominent role in the presidential campaign.

According to her, a name on paper does not translate to work on the ground as those who do the core work do not have their names on the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team list.

“Now, the wife of the vice president, she is playing several prominent roles in this campaign. That her name is not on the list does not mean she is not playing a prominent role in the campaign,” Edu said.

2023: Buhari insisted VP, SGF & Chief of Staff should stay away from APC campaigns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Osinbajo's name was missing from the presidential campaign council list due to President Buhari's directive.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 24, Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the council, explained that it was Buhari who directed the organisation not to include Osinbajo in the list.

Keyamo noted that Buhari gave the same instruction regarding Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

