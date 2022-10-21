Operations of all casinos and gaming centres in the Anambra state have been suspended following the governor's directive

The Anambra State Government said it received a “worrisome” report about fraudulent and criminal activities being carried out in the payment for winnings

Meanwhile, this development was confirmed by the commissioner for culture, entertainment and tourism, Donatus Onyenji, through a statement

The Anambra State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of operations of all casinos and gaming centres in the state.

According to a report by The Punch, the directive followed alleged fraudulent and criminal activities observed in their operations.

Anambra Government shuts down gaming centres citing criminal activities as the reason guiding its decision. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Governor Soludo confirmed the directive

This directive was contained in a statement jointly signed by the commissioner for Culture, Entertainment; Tourism, Donatus Onyenji and chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service; Richard Madiebo and the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chikodi Angra.

They claimed that the government received a worrisome number of petitions pertaining the manipulation of casino machines and non-transparency in payment for winnings.

According to the statement, the allegations amounted to serious abuse of global best practices in the industry which the government under the watch of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo would not condone.

It said the fraudulent practices by the gaming centres would no longer be condoned under the watch of the present administration.

