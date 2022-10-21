A commercial hub in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos, has been taken over by flood, keeping commuters stranded

Water takes over the Obafemi Awolowo Way in the popular Computer Village in the commercial city of west Africa

The disaster came up two weeks after the state government warned the people of the state to prepare for impending flood in the coming days

Computer village, Ikeja - A viral video has shown the Obafemi Awolowo Way, a commercial hub in Computer Village Ikeja Lagos, being taken over by flood.

The video, which was shared by The Cable on its verified Twitter, showed the ever-busy road taken over by water and commuters stranded.

Flood takes over Obafemi Awolowo Way in Lagos Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Earlier this month, the state government alerted residents of the state, especially those living around the Ogun river banks, to relocate upland.

The government also directed that property owners and developers should suspend any physical development without compliance with the processes and procedures that the government has laid down.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement added that this would help provide habitable structures across the state.

Two weeks after, rain fell and took over the Computer Village, a commercial hub at the state capital, Ikeja.

See the video below:

2023 Election: Photos emerge as Funke Akindele, PDP, take campaign to major voting bloc in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos, Funke Akindele, has taken her campaign to the Alimosho area of the state.

Funke Akindele, an actress-turned-politician, shared pictures of the excitement she received from the people on the street on her Twitter page.

The actress, popularly referred to as Jeniffer begged the people of the state to give her and the PDP governorship candidate, Jandor, the chance and they would make the people proud.

“This rat is cute”: Video emerges as rodent makes way into NDLEA exhibit room, gets high

A cute rat has been seen in a viral video turning round the floor after it strayed into the NDLEA-exhibited room.

The rat was described as cute by one of the staff of the NDLEA, who was speaking in the background of the video.

Another staff disclosed that the rat had tasted the exhibit seized from offenders of the law, and it got high.

Source: Legit.ng