Tears have consumed Benard Achonu, a 60-year-old man from Anambra state who lost his wife and three children in the recent boat mishap in the state

The family were reportedly running away from the flood that have attacked their home and moving to another city free of flood

A boat reportedly carrying 80 passengers capsised at Umunnakwo in the Ogbaru local government area of the state

Ogbaru, Anambra - Family members of the people who died in the boat that capsized in Onitsha, Anambra state, have gathered to receive the remains of their loved ones.

Others are also praying to find the dead bodies of their people, one of them is a man who loses his wife and three children.

This is the situation of things after a boat carrying over 80 passengers reportedly capsized at Umunnakwo in the Ogbaru local government area of the state.

The accident happened on Friday, October 7, at a time when part of the state was fighting flooding.

The state government is still recovering the dead bodies of the accident victims.

As of Sunday, October 9, the government said no less than 10 dead bodies have been recovered.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The sad part of the story is that most of the passengers on the boat are women and children.

The rescue operation is being led by local drivers, a resident disclosed, adding that the local government is also supporting them.

Some of them are traders, while others are people trying to escape the flood in Ogaru that has sent many people out of their houses.

One of the relatives, Benard Achonu, did not know when he would recover from the shock of the death of his family.

Four of his family members died in the accident, which included his wife and three children.

The 60-year-old man narrated that his children were between the ages of 2 and 6, and all of them had died in the accident.

He said,

"My family is leaving where they are before to move to a safe place due to the flood that pursued them.

"They are trying to escape before they meet their death. My life has fallen apart.”

Source: Legit.ng