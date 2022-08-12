The government of Anambra state on Thursday, August 11, suspended Mbazuluike Iloka, the newly sworn-in Transition Committee chairman for the Nnewi North local government area over allegations of having a hand in his wife Chidiebere's death.

In a letter seen by Legit.ng and signed by the state's commissioner for local government, chieftaincy and community affairs, TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, the state government directed Mbazuluike to step aside from his position as TC chairman.

The Anambra state government has suspended the newly appointed TC committee chairman over allegations that he killed his wife, Chidiebere. Photo: Charles Soludo, IfeomafinegirlObosi

Source: Instagram

Dated August 11, 2022, with Reference Number, MLG/AD/183/Vol.Iv/156, the letter was titled, "Letter of Suspension from Office.

It said that following the sad and sudden death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on the 7th of August, 2022, there has been a massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death.

It added that these, including an alleged possible murder, were listed as the cause of Chidiebere's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The letter read in part:

"While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow unfettered investigations and justice."

Nwabunwanne directed Mbazuluike to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of the LG administration no later than August 12, until further notice.

2023 election: Trouble for Peter Obi, Labour Party, as Governor Okowa reveals how PDP Will Take Southeast

In other news, the opposition party had boasted about its plans to emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state said the Peoples Democratic Party will win the presidential election in the southeast region.

According to Okowa, the party will not just win in the southeast but will have an impressive margin over Labour Party and the likes.

8 days after Peter Obi's visit, PDP southeast governor throws bombshell, issues strong warning to Nigerians

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential aspirant for the Labour Party had earlier been described as a great personality.

This description of Obi was given by the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu after the former's courtesy call.

Ikpeazu said that Obi is an emerging force that resonates with Nigerian youths and that the former governor of Anambra state cannot be wished away.

Source: Legit.ng