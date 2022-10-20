President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to urgently call Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state to order

Abakaliki - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In Diaspora (AEISCID) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently call Governor Dave Umahi to order over the arrest of a two-term former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Linus Okorie, in Ebonyi state.

The group also called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to sack the Ebonyi commissioner of police, Aliyu Garba, for bringing the force into disrepute in the state.

Okorie was reportedly abducted last weekend and severely tortured and then later handed over to police authorities in the state.

Reacting to the development through a statement released on Thursday, October 20, the AEISCID President, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, condemned the gestapo style in which Hon. Okorie was abducted.

The group said it was privy to mainstream and social media reports on the incident including the tensions generated by protests from youths and women groups in Onicha-Igboeze and Ugwulangwu communities.

Part of the statement read:

“This group as a foremost governance and accountability platform in Ebonyi is worried that like we have always alarmed, Umahi and his APC warriors want to plunge our beloved state into an emergency rule through the use of Ebubeagu Security Network.

“They have not only lost their popularity among the Ebonyi electorates a long time ago, they are now very determined to crush and grind anyone they perceive as a threat to their dangerous ambitions.

“Knowing that the APC candidates in Ebonyi are widely unacceptable having been imposed by Umahi against the old APC members, the governor and his evil schemers seem very desperate to foist them on Ebonyians through the instrumentality of the guns and large-scale violence.

“Otherwise, how can the world explain the downright dehumanization of Okorie simply because he harbours an ambition to vie for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat in 2023 under the platform of the Labour Party against a very desperate Umahi?

“Why is Gov. Umahi afraid of facing the electorates in his Ebonyi South Senatorial zone especially when he claims to have done marvelously well for the people as an incumbent governor?”

Group decries maltreatment of Okorie by Umahi-led government

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, October 17, a group, Worried Nigerian Citizens led by Moses Idika decried the maltreatment of Okorie.

Idika warned that the sudden disappearance of the former member of the House of Representatives on Sunday, October 16, is tantamount to intimidation of opposing voices within Ebonyi state.

He also called on the president to address the situation by declaring a state of emergency in Ebonyi before the 2023 general elections.

Ebonyi police command gives crucial update on Okorie's case

Recall that the police had said its operatives arrested Okorie for incitement and drug-related offences.

The security operatives made the claim on Monday, October 17 shortly after the report that the former lawmaker had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Due to his sudden disappearance, the youths of the Onicha staged a protest adding that there would be no movement in the area until he is found.

